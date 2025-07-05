Key issues emerge in countdown to elections

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Affordability, housing and the new hospital — Dunedin voters already have a good idea of the key issues as nominations for local body elections open.

The nomination period began yesterday and by noon, four keen Dunedin City Council candidates had put themselves forward — council candidate Bex Twemlow, running on the Future Dunedin ticket, was first through the door.

With the election countdown well and truly on, most people the Otago Daily Times spoke to yesterday said they were planning to vote.

In an informal poll of central city pedestrians, Schalk Breytenbach of Dunedin said affordability was front of mind for him.

"You constantly hear about wastage and everyone is trying to fix it and make better, but I think there's some hard conversations that need to be had — understanding how to resolve it really strategically, not just by a fad.

"We get all of the politicians that always try and ride the current popular ideas and beliefs, but we need to try to get someone to actually strategically fix things and make the hard decisions."

Nanette Linklater of Dunedin said council spending was a priority.

She wanted to see "old school councillors" around the table.

"I want decent councillors, I don't want people that belong to political parties, or to use a modern word, ‘woke’," she said.

Others mentioned housing, the city’s homeless situation, conservation and the new Dunedin hospital as key issues.

Lionel Tisdall of Dunedin said he had no plans to vote and had not been following the candidates.

"I'm not bothered, it doesn't interest me at all."

In a pre-election report, released to provide information to promote discussion about issues facing the council, chief executive Sandy Graham said while Dunedin was well-placed for the future, the next council would face "significant challenges".

"Local democracy matters and it’s more important than ever that the best possible candidates seek a seat at the table, so thank you for stepping forward," she said.

"Council’s role is to strike the difficult balance between continuing to invest where it’s needed and finding ways to control costs where possible.

"There’s also plenty to be excited about in Ōtepoti Dunedin," she said.

"The next council will need to be agile and resilient as we all work together to make one of the world’s greatest small cities even better."

In the last election, 11 candidates ran for mayor and 39 stood for council.

Dozens more stood for community board positions.

Voter turnout in Dunedin was reported to be 48.2% in 2022, up from 45.6% in 2019 and above the national rate of 42%.

Nominations close at noon on August 1.

The election will be held on October 11.

Word on the street . . .

The Otago Daily Times asked people in central Dunedin yesterday 1) if they planned to vote in the upcoming local government elections and 2) what they saw as the key issues.

Finau Mafi of Dunedin

1. Yes.

2. Housing, safety and community support.

Nanette Linklater of Dunedin

1. Yes.

2. Spending.

Clem Trengrove (and Ralph) of Dunedin

1. Yes.

2. Homelessness, innovation and the new Dunedin hospital.

Lionel Tisdall of Dunedin

1. No.

2. Why not? Have not followed the candidates.

of Dunedin

1. Yes.

2. Affordability.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz