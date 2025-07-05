Variety of artworks amazes

Otago Art Society 149th anniversary show judges Michele Beevors and Manu Berry take another look at the works on display at the Dunedin Railway Station yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The judges for the Otago Arts Society’s annual exhibition awards say this year has made them look a lot closer at things.

Michele Beevors and Manu Berry took in more than 180 separate works when judging, and it was the sheer variety which stunned them.

"It’s been really interesting. I’ve really enjoyed it. I usually work at the polytechnic, and this is a whole other underground arts thing," Mr Berry said.

"We’ve got landscapes and animals and just in this room, and a variety of different media, tiling, mosaics and traditional paintings and watercolour and drawings as well.

"There’s some abstracts and some stuff that’s quite surreal. I’m looking at that hammer and nails tumbling out of the universe right now."

Ms Beevors said although none of the entrants were professionals, the standard was very high.

"Some of the nice things about this is what surprises you.

"Like something that I might not naturally be drawn towards ... But it incentivised me to look a little bit more closely and to relook at a couple of things."

The Otago Arts Society, which will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year, said this year’s number of entrants was the largest yet.

The art will be displayed across four rooms in the Dunedin Railway Station building.

Mr Berry said it was interesting to see so many representations of the South in the artworks.

"They represent the best of us."

The exhibition is open to the public from today to August 2.

