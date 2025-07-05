Support grows for return of Southerner

Southern MPs Scott Willis (Green Party), Mark Patterson (NZ First) and Rachel Brooking (Labour) celebrate after a petition to restore the Southerner train service was accepted. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Restoring the long-retired Southerner train service from Invercargill to Christchurch has moved a step closer to becoming a reality.

Yesterday, supporters gathered at the Dunedin Railway Station to watch as New Zealand First MP and Regional Development Associate Minister Mark Patterson accepted a petition to restore the Southerner service as a regular public transport service from Invercargill to Christchurch.

More than 12,000 people from Invercargill to Christchurch have signed the petition.

Dunedin resident and former Hamilton city councillor Dave MacPherson said passenger rail was an issue that transcended political boundaries.

"It doesn't matter whether you're progressive or conservative or Green or New Zealand First — there's definitely a place for tourist trains, but there's a lot of locals that also want to use this kind of service.

The group, Save Our Trains, was asked by MPs to drum up a petition within about a month.

"That was their challenge to us — they said, ‘Look, we'll try and help you, but if you give us some sort of proof of the level of support you've got, that makes it easier for us’."

That was at the end of May, he said.

While the group was originally Dunedin-based, it now had support from Invercargill to Christchurch, and in many of the population centres along the proposed route.

"We've got one woman from Oamaru who collected about 1500 signatures ... she did an amazing job.

"It's a genuine regional thing, not just for Dunedin."

They would like to see prices on the restored Southerner similar to routes in the North Island, about $60 to $70.

Mr MacPherson, who was involved in getting the Te Huia line from Auckland to Hamilton running, said he had never had such an easy time collecting signatures.

"There's a transport and infrastructure select committee they're planning to put [the petition] in front of, and hopefully that sparks a discussion.

"It's not going to happen overnight, but the fact that there is government-supported long-distance passenger trains already under way up in the North Island, but nothing in the South Island, is a powerful reason for this getting done."

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz