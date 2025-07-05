Saturday, 5 July 2025

Test fever rises as fans show love for All Blacks

    By Laine Priestley
    Highlanders and All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot signs the back of 3-year-old Levi Barsley. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    All Blacks fans queue for autographs from team members in the Wall Street Mall yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    Near the front of the queue in the Wall Street Mall to grab autographs are Jimmy Dawson, 13 (left), and Macauley Wray, 12. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho celebrates with captain Scott Barrett and King’s High School students (from left) Lafa Tofiga, Zane Rakete-Gray, Manuel Guerra and Kavahn Saville-Tonihi at a skills session at the school yesterday. PHOTO: PETER...

    A Dunedin rugby fan is hanging out for an All Blacks win tonight, because "who doesn’t love to beat the French?"

    Rugby fans were out in force at the Wall Street Mall yesterday, waiting in a long line to get a signature from All Blacks Ethan de Groot, Noah Hotham, George Bower, Patrick Tuipulotu and Billy Proctor.

    Roman, 6, and Ardie, 9, along with their mother Kiri Manuel, were chuffed to get posters and a stuffed bear signed.

    Roman and Ardie were most excited for a win, and "to see the All Blacks beat the French", Ms Manuel said.

    "Who doesn’t love to beat the French?"

    Dunedin artist Koryu Aoshima draws a chalk mural of a rooster and a kiwi battling at the Dunedin Railway Station yesterday to celebrate tonight’s All Blacks v France test at Forsyth Barr Stadium. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    At the Dunedin Railway Station, artist Koryu Aoshima was commissioned to do a chalk mural for people arriving by train from Mosgiel.

    He was drawing a kiwi and a rooster to represent the two teams playing.

     

     

