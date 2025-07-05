Fears dog stolen after missing pet found across town

Portobello resident Lena Stewart-Groot’s children Flynn, 7, Ellie, 5, and Olly Crowley, 9 are pleased to have their dog Freya back. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A Dunedin woman believes her beloved dog was stolen after she was found a very long way from home.

Lena Stewart-Groot’s 9-month-old American bulldog Freya went missing from her Portobello home about 10.45am on Thursday and was found tied to a post in Chapel St, Kaikorai Valley, yesterday afternoon.

Ms Stewart-Groot believed the dog was taken because she never went further than her neighbour’s house.

"It’s pretty obvious ... she did not walk that far," she said.

The incident was reported to the police.

Before Freya was found, Ms Stewart-Groot posted on social media asking for help to look for her and offered a $1000 reward.

"I was devastated, and we spent the whole day looking for her."

Her family had owned Freya from a pup.

The person who found the dog did not claim the reward.

"I feel very grateful and just happy that Freya has been found," Ms Stewart-Groot said.

"I will never take my eyes of her again."

