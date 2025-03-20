Waikoikoi into 50-over club cricket final after victory over Old Boys

Waikoikoi have advanced to the Southland 50-over Club Cricket final against Appleby this Saturday after beating Old Boys in the preliminary final.

Old Boys batted first at Queens Park and their opening batsman Brayden Thomas (38) and Chris Case (62) patiently got the locals’ scoreboard ticking over. The Waikoikoi bowlers kept their discipline throughout the innings and restricted the favourites to 202 runs for eight wickets from their 50 overs.

Waikoikoi’s opening batsman Welby Reed was out for a golden duck and Ryan McFaul soon became Blair McKenzie’s second wicket. Todd Thayer and Jared McKenzie got the run-chase back on track before veterans Glenn Paterson and Kurt Thompson (45) carried the country team towards the target. Paterson was unbeaten on 53 when victory was secured with three wickets and two and a-half overs to spare.

The Appleby Rams are the defending champions and were this season’s top qualifiers. The Rams had the weekend off to prepare for the Grand Final at Queens Park this Saturday.

Te Anau will host Central Western Goats in the Division One club final this weekend after the Goats narrowly fended off the Metro Cubs by five runs in a thrilling preliminary final in Winton.

Central Western posted 178 runs batting first in the 40-over match thanks largely to Grant Kean (46). Connor Wells contributed a valuable 26 runs for the Goats and bowled out Akhill Prasad (44) when the Cubs appeared to be cruising to victory. The Cubs lost their last three wickets for four runs.

Albion host Wyndale in the division two final at Hamilton Park in Gore.

By John Langford