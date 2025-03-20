Solid Southland effort

Photo: Cycling New Zealand

A Southland trio who are part of a New Zealand team continue to show the strength of the region’s athletes.

Tom Sexton, Marshall Erwood and Nic Kergozou, along with their team-mate Keegan Hornblow claimed a bronze medal on the opening day of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Turkey last Friday.

They qualified third fastest but were edged by Australia in the first round.

Their time of 3:47.622 earned them a place in the bronze medal ride, where they overtook France in an impressive display.

The women’s team also scored a silver medal in the 4000m team pursuit at the first day of the competition.

The new combination of Olympians, Emily Shearman, Bryony Botha and Ally Wollaston with Paris reserve Sami Donnelly and newcomer Pro Fowler, were impressive in edging Germany as the fastest qualifiers in 4:11.499s. — APL