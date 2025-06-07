Search resumes for Christchurch woman

Elisabeth was reported missing in Riccarton on Wednesday night. Photo: NZ Police

A search has resumed for a missing woman in Christchurch, as police renew their call for anyone with information to get in touch.

Elisbeth, 79, was last seen in Bartlett St, in the suburb of Riccarton about 6pm on Wednesday and the search was paused on Friday due to poor weather conditions.

She was last seen wearing blue pants, a dark coloured long-sleeved top, black shoes and has distinctive long blonde/white hair.

There was an unconfirmed sighting of her at Mona Vale, a public garden, about 10am on Thursday.

Senior Sergeant Todd Webley said police hold serious concerns for her well-being.

Police Search and Rescue, along with volunteers from Land Search and Rescue, are out operating in the Fendalton and Riccarton areas today, police said in a statement today.

"Residents may notice an increased police presence, and we thank you for your patience and understanding.

"Elisabeth’s loved-ones are feeling increasingly concerned for her, and police are still urging anyone with any information - no matter how small - to come forward."

People are asked to check any outbuildings for the woman or who have noticed unusual signs of disturbance to get in touch.

Call 105 and quote reference number 250604/5465.

- APL