Park win sets up top-of-the-table clash vs Mosgiel

Park successfully defend a Roslyn corner. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Editor's Cut Queens Park set up a top-of-the-table clash with Mosgiel in two weeks’ time with a 2-1 win over Roslyn Wakari last weekend.

Park opened the scoring through Mike Larsen on the half-hour mark before he doubled his tally two minutes later to pile on the pressure.

Park had the better of the chances leading into the break, but it was Roslyn that had the ball in the net just after the break, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside.

Roslyn arguably began to get the better of the possession leading into the closing stages, but Park soaked up the pressure well, and looked dangerous on the break.

However, with 10 minutes remaining, Ben Salisbury beat the offside trap neatly slotting beyond the outstretched Jayden Castle in goal to throw Roslyn a lifeline.

Roslyn kept up the pressure in the dying minutes, coming close with two corner balls, but the Park defence stood strong and held on to take all three points.

Park now share the top spot with Mosgiel, who Park will face in two weeks’ time, setting up a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash that could result in the Invercargill men leading the table.

- By Chris Montgomery