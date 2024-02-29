Petrolheads rev it up in the wet

Fraser Agnew, of Invercargill, liberates plenty of coloured tyre smoke in his V8 HQ Holden. PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON

Wet weather could not stop the petrolheads getting their fix from the RevSouth Burnout Competition.

Burnout fans would not let a little rain dampen their weekend for "popping tyres" and "magic smoke’ at Invercargill’s Riverside Speedway.

The charity event rocked on and raised money for the Southern Charity Hospital.

Hospital founder Melissa Vining was on hand to support the competition.

Her late husband Blair Vining campaigned for more equitable cancer treatment in the South after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bowel cancer in 2018.

RevSouth and Bolts & Fasteners may have needed to slightly change their schedule but fans were still treated to a spectacle of burnout mania.

Die-hard regular competitors made their presence known in their beloved cars on the hallowed speedway while maiden motorists travelled from across New Zealand and Australia for their debut appearance at the competition.

Rolly Lemin, of Invercargill, has his V8 Mk 5 Cortina revved up with plenty of tyre smoke.

The family-friendly atmosphere was helped by the fully occupied dedicated children’s zone.

RevSouth committee member Dave Loudon said any amount of money raised from the event would make a difference.

The Southern Charity Hospital is expected to be open in March.

- By Nina Tapu