Pupils bring Polyfest passion

Thousands of Southland school pupils got up on stage this week to embrace Maori and Pasifika culture.

More than 120 early childhood centres, primary schools, high schools and community groups from throughout Southland took part in Polyfest at ILT Stadium Southland.

The event kicked off on Monday for a five-day celebration of the community.

Otatara School pupils Hazely Hunt, Scarlett Robson, both 10, and Nicholas Hore, 11, were among children who performed on the first day of Polyfest at ILT Stadium Southland on Monday. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Event organiser Peta Kuresa said it was a great feeling to see everyone coming together for the event.

"So Polyfest is a showcase of cultural performances from our early childhood education all the way up to our secondary school.

"So each of these schools are practicing all year to come along to Polyfest and showcase their bracket — so this could be a couple of kapa haka brackets, the Pacific Island brackets that they’ve been learning, just a big celebration of culture and identity."

Fellow organiser Anjelina Nikora-Wilson agreed — she was happy to achieve pre-Covid numbers of participants this year.

"I think one of the best things about Polyfest is that it’s not a competition, and so everybody has a chance to get up on stage, to learn something new about a culture they may not know a lot about, and really get to show that to the community.

Myross Bush School Kapa Haka performs at Polyfest on Monday. PHOTO: STUDIO JUBB/SUPPLIED

"It’s really special and it means a lot."

Otatara School pupils Hazely Hunt, Scarlett Robson and Nicholas Hore were among thousands of children who performed during the week.

"I get a bit nervous before going on to the stage but after a few songs, it is just fun," Scarlett said.

Both boys said their favourite part of the event was performing the haka.

St Theresa’s School pupils sing a waiata at Polyfest. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"It is a really cool event and one of our favourite school days," Nicholas said.

Polyfest is running at ILT Stadium Southland until tomorrow.