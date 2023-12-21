Southern grit prevails

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Southland sporting year was a mixed bag.

The Stags left their best until last, bagging their one and only win in the final game of the NPC season, beating Manawatu.

The Sharks did not make much of an impact in the NBL, winning six and losing 12 to finish eighth in the 10-team league.

The Southern Steel had one to forget and lost all 15 matches.

But the undoubted highlight was the performance of the Southland Boys’ High School first XV (pictured).

The side won the Otago Premier Schools competition and then in a nail-biter beat Christchurch Boys’ High School to qualify for the national top four competition.

Up against the big boys, they won a very close semifinal against Palmerston North Boys’ High School to set up a national final against Westlake Boys’ High School.

Most picked the school from the North Shore to win but Southland grit and courage came to the fore.

The side was down 19-10 at the break but took over in the second half to win 32-29. Most thought the big North Island schools would dominate, but Southland Boys’ could not be denied. The school has a proud rugby history but a significant chapter was added this year.