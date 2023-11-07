Stopbank to help shield Gore from floods

Environment Southland Rivers project engineer, Leigh Mutton, surveys the recently finished stop bank that runs along Ontario and Toronto streets in Gore. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Environment Southland has completed the construction of a new stopbank along Ontario and Toronto Sts in Gore, replacing the existing concrete flood protection wall.

Environment Southland catchment operations manager Randal Beal said the new stopbank was a significant improvement on the old concrete flood wall, as it provided the same level of protection as the other stopbanks protecting Gore.

"Ensuring the stopbanks protecting Gore are all at the same height has been a priority for us and now all areas of Gore have an even level of protection," he said.

"The September flooding was a reminder of the importance of maintaining and future-proofing Southland’s flood protection networks. Fortunately, there was no damage to the new stopbank, which was still under construction."

Most of the fencing removed during the construction works has been reinstated, and the stopbank has been hydroseeded (sprayed with a combination of grass seed, water and mulch).

The new stopbank was constructed using 40,000 tonnes of gravel from the gravel island just downstream of the Mataura Bridge in Mataura. The build-up of gravel in this part of the Mataura River increased following the February 2020 floods and its removal will provide more capacity for floodwater in future flooding.

In addition to designing and constructing the new stopbank in southeast Gore, high-risk trees were removed from the stopbank along River and Richmond Sts, in April-May. Stumps from this tree work are scheduled to be removed this summer.

Work on stopbanks in Wyndham has resumed after pausing over winter, while in Mataura work has begun to strengthen the main riverbanks within the township. Good progress is being made to install rock protection along 710m of the true right bank. These projects are expected to be completed before Christmas.

In the Invercargill area, the work on the Waihopai stopbank upgrade will restart next week for the summer construction period. The construction team will be working between Beatrice St and Stead St. The Waihopai walkway will be closed and a diversion for walkers and cyclists will be in place along Bond St.

— Staff reporter