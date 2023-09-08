Victory parade for champion Southland Boys' team

Southland Boys' High School players celebrate their historic win. Photo: Getty Images

First they won the national title, now they are being honoured with a victory parade through Invercargill.

The Southland Boys' High School team which upset the odds win a maiden National First XV Championship title will be celebrated next week with an afternoon procession through the city.

The event on Wednesday "is a chance for the community to come together and cheer on our local champions," the Southland Regional Development Agency says.

The route of the parade.

The parade will start at 2.45pm and make its way along Don, Dee and Esk Sts.

Esk Street will be closed to traffic by Invercargill City Council from 1.50pm and re-open once the parade has moved through.