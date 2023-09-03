Jubilation as Southland Boys' win National First XV title

Southland Boys' High School players celebrate their historic win. Photo: Getty Images

Southland Boys’ gutsed thier way to a maiden National First XV Championship title with a 32-29 win against Westlake Boys’ in Palmerston North today.

They also snaffled the Moascar Cup off Westlake.

Year 11 fullback Jimmy Taylor will be a hero at school on Monday. The 15-year-old knocked over a 40m drop goal in a game which delivered plenty of drama.

Southland Boys’ had to fight their way back from a 19-10 deficit at halftime.

But they piled on all the pressure early on.

They attacked the line for an impressive number of phases. Nothing worked. Going wide did not work. Going up the guts did not work.

Westlake always had a body in the way.

Southland was forced into taking a few more risks. They let fly with passes a little more marginal in an attempt to find a way around the Westlake wall.

After all that knocking at the door it was Westlake who found a way through. Powerful centre James Cameron stepped off his left, fended off an opponent and ran in from 25m.

Moments later fullback Isaac Murray-Macgregor hauled in a grubber just in time to score in the corner.

Southland responded through Amaziah Mitchell. He got a cracking ball from first five Rico Muliaina and bulldozed his way through several defenders on a nice angled run to the line.

But Murray-Macgregor produced some magic of his own. He stepped a defender, and palmed off another. But it was the behind the back inside pass to winger Reimana Saunderson-Rurawhe which moved it from mere brilliant to outrageous.

Southland are tenacious, though. They drove over from a 5m lineout in the final act of the half to cut the gap to 19-10.

Southland No 8 Justin Shaw went on a weaving 50m run early in the second half and then crashed over several phases later.

The tries kept coming. Saunderson-Rurawhe got a second for Westlake and Kiseki Fifita barged over for Southland.

Taylor’s conversion levelled the score 24-24.

Southland had the momentum and blindside Fraser Wilson dived over from a ruck close to the line. Lock Thomas Spain made a strong carry in the build-up.

With 20 minutes to go there was still plenty of time to pack in some more drama.

Taylor nailed that drop goal which was just stunning. That pushed Southland out by eight points.

But Cameron got his team back in the contest with a devastating burst from 30m out. He bumped off several tacklers on a beautiful angled run to the corner to set up a tense final five minutes.

Southland Boys’ captain Gregor Rutledge was ruled out with an injury which was desperately disappointing for him.

Southland Boys’ 32 (Amaziah Mitchell, Hoani Nikora-Wilson, Justin Shaw, Kiseki Fifita, Fraser Wilson tries: Jimmy Taylor 2 con, Taylor drop goal)

Westlake Boys’ 29 (Reimana Saunderson-Rurawhe 2, James Cameron 2, Isaac Murray-Macgregor tries; Murray-Macgregor 2 con)

Halftime: 19-10.