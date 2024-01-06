Winds show no sign of blowing over

Photo: ODT files

Statistics show what we all know — it has been windy, very windy, in the South.

The strong winds battering the southern region during the summer holiday period have not been seen since 1970 and they show no sign of relenting.

MetService meteorologist John Law said there were 13 days with mean wind speeds exceeding 41kmh and two days of gale-force speeds battering the southern region — well above normal.

Gale-force winds topped 91kmh in Invercargill, just behind Lumsden’s 94kmh.

"Spring tends to be the windiest time in Invercargill with winter being the quietest.

"The winds were a combination of southerlies, but also the strong northwesterlies that helped the month to finish warm."

December 2020 was the last time gale-force winds were experienced during the Christmas holiday break.

The windiest December recorded was in 1970 when seven gale-force days were reported.

Niwa National Climate Centre forecasting principal scientist Chris Brandolino said the strong winds were a product of the El Nino weather pattern which brings hot northwest winds, above average temperatures and heavy rainfall.

Otago and Southland could expect to see the pattern for the next three months.

"El Nino is at the steering wheel and influencing our weather that often comes with windier-than-usual periods," he said.

Water in the Pacific basin was warmer than usual, influencing New Zealand’s weather patterns and bringing humid airflow from the tropics and bouts of heavy rain.

"We do have to watch out for some heavy fronts that will give us some heavy rainfall at times and the risk of flooding."

But a good chunk of Otago’s interior could experience dryness and longer dry spells around February to March.

People outdoors would need to be mindful of high fire risk days during windy and low humidity periods, Mr Law said.

Fiordland took top honours for the wettest spot in Otago and Southland for December with 822mm of rain dousing the Milford region.

Many of the Otago and Southland locations experienced average rainfall for the first part of December and more in the second half.

Manapouri recorded 110mm, ahead of Invercargill’s 101mm — slightly above average for December.

But 42.4mm fell on Invercargill between December 29 and 31 while Te Anau had 46.4mm for the same period.

Mr Law said there was still hope for the summer to improve.

"While December finished on a warm but unsettled period of weather, the start of the New Year does hold the prospect of some more settled weather as high pressure rebuilds across New Zealand.

"The south of the country [will be] the first to benefit tomorrow."

By Toni McDonald