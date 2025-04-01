'Worst of humanity': Invercargill murderer jailed for 13 years

Naya Wharekura has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder. File photo: Felicity Dear

An Invercargill murderer who stabbed two people in a “drug deal gone wrong” will be behind bars for more than 13 years.

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura, 29, denied the murder of Chad Terrance Parekura and the attempted murder of Austin Jazz McGregor.

The defendant claimed he had no murderous intent when he stabbed the two men with an 18-inch knife outside Tillerman’s Nightclub on April 23, 2022.

But in November, a jury rejected that narrative and found Wharekura guilty on both charges.

In the High Court at Invercargill this morning, he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 13 years and three months.

The court heard harrowing victim impact statements from Mr Parekura’s whanau, who held a framed photo of him as they spoke.

The mother of Mr Parekura’s son spoke about the “astronomical” loss they feel.

“[The defendant] has not only stripped our son of having a father and a full family, but he has also stripped him of his innocence at just the age of two,” she said.

She explained her son had struggled with behavioural issues and panic attacks.

She was diagnosed with complicated grief and had abused substances to cope.

“I realised the only way to deal with these issues was to accept and let go of the bitterness and resentment,” she said.

“I just hope that in turn our son can. . . deal with the issues he has in this way as well”

Mr Parekura’s aunty said the loss of her nephew has left an “immense void” in the family’s life.

“His goofy laugh could light up any room,” she said.

“He had a way of making any situation feel brighter.”

She talked about the love Mr Parekura had for the people he knew.

“To know Chad was to see the deep love he had for his son, his greatest treasure,” she said.

“Chad’s impact was immeasurable and the love he shared with all who knew him will continue to resonate in their hearts.”

Mr Parekura’s sister said her brother moved to Invercargill, where she also lived, in hopes of making a positive change in his life.

“I had to take my brother home in a box because of you,” she said.

“We will never see him again and all we are left with is not enough memories.”

She was “infuriated” that her unarmed brother was killed by Wharekura and called the defendant “weak and pathetic” for what he did.

“You’re a reminder of the worst of humanity and I hate that you exist in this world,” she said.

Counsel Sonia Vidal said her client felt for the victim’s family.

“It is something that he will carry with him for the rest of his life because today your honour will sentence him to life,” Ms Vidal said.

Justice Radich said Wharekura was “quick and decisive” when he stabbed the two men and noted neither of them were armed.

Wharekura maintained he was acting in self defence after receiving threatening text messages throughout the night.

“I accept you received threats, but the threats. . . did not materialise when you were on Don St,” Justice Radich said.

“The single stab with which you killed Mr Parekura was forceful and deliberate.”

The judge did not believe the defendant was truly remorseful for his crimes as he continued to claim he was acting in self-defence.

He noted Wharekura was on parole for an aggravated robbery at the time of the stabbings.

And while Wharekura told a report writer he wanted to spend time in prison bettering himself, he had racked up 11 misconducts, including for possessing homebrew, cannabis oil and razor blades.

The court heard Wharekura had an unstable upbringing where drug use and violence was normalised.

He had a methamphetamine addiction and joined the Black Power gang because it gave him a “sense of belonging and support”.

The judge discounted the minimum non-parole period by nine months to reflect Wharekura’s addiction and upbringing.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz