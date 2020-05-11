Virtual success for Caversham

The virtual running world is continuing to grow and the Caversham Harrier and Athletics Club has recorded some success.

Although getting out for a run has been an option right through the Covid-19 pandemic, it has not been possible to have club events and group runs.

However, that has not deterred runners and the Caversham Club has just finished second in the nationwide virtual 5km championships.

The event ran for a couple of weeks and finished earlier this month.

All clubs across New Zealand could get their members to complete three 5km runs or walks and each 5km was worth a point. Caversham led for most of the contest before a late burst by the Lake City Athletic Club, of Rotorua, put it into second.

Caversham president Stu McCormack said the virtual runs were catching on and were good for a club like Caversham, which had a lot of community members. It helped with club camaraderie and getting people connecting with each other.

The Lovelock Relays would have been run last Saturday but have been replaced by a virtual time trial. Runners have until Saturday to run their own 1500m course and submit their time.

Meanwhile, the Dunedin Marathon will not take place this year.

McCormack said the club, which helps organise the event, had made the somewhat bold call in late March to cancel the event, set for September. It was disappointing but the best option to take. More than 2000 athletes entered last year.

Next month’s Christchurch marathon has also been cancelled, while the Queenstown marathon in November is still scheduled.