Hamish Kerr adds world high jump crown to Olympic title

Hamish Kerr banished his world championship demons with a leap of 2.36 metres to win a dramatic high jump final on Tuesday and give New Zealand a second gold medal in Tokyo.

The 29-year-old, who failed to qualify for the final at the last two world championships, matched his personal best at the first attempt and tore off across the infield in celebration when Woo Sang-hyeok failed at the same height.

"I am stoked with the gold and stoked with the way I did it. That's something I am going to look back on," said Kerr.

"I had to fight for the gold. It was not an easy final for me. Many times I thought I wouldn't win. But being able to fight and not give up is important."

Hamish Kerr celebrates after winning gold in the high jump at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters

Woo, who was hoping to give South Korea their first ever outdoor world championship gold, finished second to add another silver medal to the one he won three years ago after clearing 2.34m at his third attempt.

CLUTCH JUMP WINS TITLE FOR KERR

That clearance put the world indoor champion in gold medal position but Kerr responded with a clutch jump at the same height and, with the crowd roaring its approval, matched the leap that won him the Olympic title in Paris last year.

"I do not want to stop now," said Woo. "I have already started to prepare for the world championships in Beijing in 2027. I want to fight for another medal there. Maybe silvers are enough for me."

Czech Jan Stefela took bronze on the countback over Ukraine's Oleh Doroshchuk after they both cleared the bar at 2.31m but failed all three attempts at 2.34m.

A first-time champion was guaranteed on Tuesday after three-times gold medallist Mutaz Barshim pulled out on the eve of the championships with a foot injury and Gianmarco Tamberi, who won the title two years ago, failed to get through qualifying.

American Shelby McEwen, who won silver behind Kerr in Paris last year after turning down the chance of a shared gold, also failed to get through to the final.

Kerr said the absence of the champions has by no means diminished the level of competition with seven jumpers still in the contest at 2.31m.

"The thing about the high jump I love most is being able to perform and put on a good show. We definitely did it tonight," he said.

"Winning when the guys aren't jumping well isn't fun, so to be able to fight against guys for the gold was special."

New Zealand's first gold medal at the championships came in even more dramatic fashion when Geordie Beamish won the 3000 metres steeplechase on Monday night.

"Geordie and me have won the world indoor titles on the same day," said Kerr.

"He gave me a kick in my ass after his win last night so I had to win too. It's really kind of cool to share our best moments together."