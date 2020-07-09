Ajax makes point in downing champion side

Aleisha Ruske

Perhaps it was not quite revenge.

But it was certainly an early-season statement.

Ajax beat the South Pac Magic in a rematch of last year's final to open the

Dunedin women's club basketball season at the Edgar Centre on Tuesday.

A big third quarter proved decisive as Ajax toppled the defending champion 60-53.

Aleisha Ruske led Ajax with 18 points and poured in 11 of those during that third quarter.

That included two three-pointers and a three-point play, which helped extend the lead to 53-33.

It had been close until that point.

Tall Fern Zoe Richards scored 13 of her 16 points before halftime to keep Ajax ahead.

However, at 32-25 it remained in the balance.

The Magic came back late as former Tall Fern Lisa Wallbutton (11 points) imposed herself on the game in the fourth quarter.

However, it was unable to haul in the 20-point deficit.

Te Araroa Sopoaga led the Magic with 16 points.

Andy Bay Kavanagh and Varsity also had convincing wins.

Dre Whaanga and Annabelle Ring had 25 and 22 points respectively for Andy Bay Kavanagh to comfortably beat the Andy Bay Falcons 84-46.

Varsity beat South Pac OGHS 97-41.

Tara Clement was the top-scorer with 13 points in an evenly-spread scoring effort for Varsity.