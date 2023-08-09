Big loss for Hoiho in Christchurch

It is a wonderful feeling when everything comes together. It is tough when you are on the opposite team, though.

The Mainland Pouākai finally got some rhythm going, notching up their first win of the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa season, beating the Southern Hoiho 102-61 in Christchurch tonight.

Granted the Hoiho struggled for height with Zoe Richards (achilles) and big Ashten Prechtel (concussion) out and it showed on the rebound count.

They lost that battle 55 to 36 and those second chance points hit the Hoiho hard in a tough game.

Pouākai captain Esra McGoldrick was class, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

She was assisted by Kendall Heremaia (17 points), Natasha Mack (14) and Jasmine Dickey (18).

Kennedy Leonard was also strong, with 14 assists.

It was not all bad for the Hoiho. There were some nice cameos from the bench, with Tyler Mitchell adding eight points.

Imports Paige Bradley and Ahlise Hurst stepped up for their side, with captain Samara Gallaher sidelined after a heavy fall in the second period.

Bradley found herself going to the hoop more than usual, finishing with 17 points, and 10 assists, and Hurst on 20 points.

The visitors got off to a good start.

Hurst had a nice tear drop, Gallaher drained a three and Hurst followed up with another three-pointer.

Sharne Robati, who has been solid for the Pouākai this season, found herself limited to just five minutes in the first half after racking up three fouls.

Nothing could separate the two at the first break with 21-21 all.

But things started to unravel slightly for the Hoiho in the second spell, with their height miss-match coming in to play and the Pouākai started humming.

The Hoiho struggled to get themselves on the scoreboard and the score crept out to 10 in favour of the Pouākai.

That was extended when Heremaia banged down a corner three with seconds to spare to lead 47-33 at halftime.

It was the third period when the Pouākai ran away with the game, pushing out by 24 points, and the fourth was much of the same, limiting the Hoiho to five points.

The Pouākai also won 28-21 the earlier Rapid League game.

The scores

Mainland Pouakai 102 (Jasmine Dickey 18, Kendall Heremaia 17), Southern Hoiho 61 (Ahlise Hurst 20, Paige Bradley 17).

Quarter scores: 21-21, 33-47, 56-80.

