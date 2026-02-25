Eely good news for Nuggets

Otago Nugget Matthew Bardsley (left) takes on Rangimarie Dougall-Mita of the Wellington Saints during a game in Dunedin last year. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Slippery Eel is back on the hook.

The Otago Nuggets have made their first player announcement for 2026. They have re-signed stalwart Matthew Bardsley.

The 30-year-old, who boasts the fantastic nickname 'the Slippery Eel' on the account he is so elusive around the court, brought up 100 games for the franchise last season.

He is a defensive wizard and will fit nicely into coach Jeff Sparrow’s plan to turn the Nuggets into a defensive powerhouse.

Bardsley made his debut for the Nuggets during the Covid-impacted season in 2020.

They won the title that season and collected a second in 2022.

In his six seasons with the club, Bardsley has scored 421 points, grabbed 222 rebounds and made 85 assists.

He is a role player who brings tremendous energy off the bench and, most importantly, a lot of hustle off the ball.

For all his ability to slip behind the defence and nab cheap baskets on the inside, it is his talent for harassing the most talented scorers on the opposition roster that is valued so highly.

Bardsley’s return will also be welcomed by the fans. With fellow stalwarts Darcy Knox and Josh Aitcheson not returning this season, Bardsley will be a reassuring presence and key man as the team goes through a transition phase.

The Otago Daily Times understands Ethan Rusbatch has also signed with the Nuggets, but they have not confirmed the signing.

The Nuggets’ opening game in the National Basketball League this season is against the Southland Sharks in Invercargill on April 10.

Former Otago Nuggets captain Sam Timmins has rejoined the Sharks. They have also signed Canterbury Rams forward Max Darling and Tobias Cameron from the Franklin Bulls.

The Rams have picked up former Nuggets centre Jack Andrew from the Taranaki Airs and re-signed Tall Black guard Taylor Britt.