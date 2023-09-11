Hoiho left to count costs of lost MVP

The Southern Hoiho have been left counting the cost of losing their best player ahead of the playoffs.

The Dunedin-based team set the benchmark during the round-robin phase of Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa.

But league MVP Ashten Prechtel sustained a season-ending foot injury late last month. It was too late in the season to call in a replacement import and the Hoiho battled on in her absence.

They pushed the defending champions Tokomanawa Queens in Saturday’s semifinal, but came up short 96-89.

Ahlise Hurst. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Queens skipper Stella Beck came up with some clutch plays down the stretch to help take the game away from the southerners.

Hoiho guard Ahlise Hurst scored a season high 32 points. Zoe Richards chipped in with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Point guard Paige Bradley scored 20 points, while Tyler Mitchell contributed a career high 16 points.

But it was all in vain. Instead of a place in the final, they got to play in the playoff for third and fourth against Whai, who lost the other semifinal to Kāhu 105-80.

The Hoiho put in another solid effort but lost 82-72. Hurst top-scored with 22 and also nabbed six steals, while Richards nabbed another double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Paige filled out the stat sheet with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to complete an impressive season for the Hoiho.

The final was a one-side affair. Kāhu demolished the Queens 98-72.

They led 50-30 at halftime.

IImar’I Thomas dominated with 31 points and 11 rebounds.

Akiene-Tera Reed and Tess Madgen also collected double-doubles of 21 and 11 and 19 and 10 respectively.