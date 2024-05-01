Motorway delays loom on key route

Drivers travelling north to Dunedin face a month of delays with a lane of the motorway near Mosgiel set to be closed for a major project.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says the culvert replacement work will close the northbound lane of SH1 at Braeside from Monday, May 6 until June 3.

A detour between East Taieri and Kinmont Park (Mosgiel interchange) will be in place 24 hours a day as the worksite will take up half the road-width.

Sourthbound drivers will also be affected with their lane down to 30kmh.

NZTA Journey Manager for Otago and Southland Nicole Felts advised drivers plan for delays.

“Road users should expect delays, especially northbound drivers rejoining SH87 at the controlled intersection where there will be periods of congestion.

“Airport-bound people also need to build in extra time as they head south.

“If you live within the work area you will need to head south when you leave your property then return from the north as the road will be running southbound only.”

The entire project is expected to take up to eight weeks, with the detour running for the first month.

A large, 900mm diameter culvert is being installed near Braeside, as the existing historic culvert is no longer fit for purpose.

The detour will be like previous major road works in this area with southbound traffic able to continue as normal and northbound traffic detoured off SH1 left onto Riccarton Road, right onto Gladstone Road South, right onto SH87 towards Mosgiel, Quarry Road and onto the Mosgiel on-ramp to continue north on SH1.

Crews will be on site weekdays between 7am and 7pm, but the detour and speed restrictions will be in place all hours.

The footpath within and adjacent to the site will operate as usual during this initial four-week phase.