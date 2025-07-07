Junior Tall Blacks bow to dominant US in semifinal

United States showed all their quality as the Junior Tall Blacks’ quest for gold came to an end yesterday.

New Zealand were beaten 120-64 in their semifinal at the Fiba under-19 world championship in Lausanne, Switzerland.

They played Slovenia for the bronze medal overnight.

Centre Julius Halaifonua had 15 points and was the Junior Tall Blacks’ most threatening presence against the US.

But on the whole they did not shoot well enough and had too many turnovers against a rampant and clinical opponent, who shot 54.9% from the field — including 52% from deep.

The US got away to a flying start, as star forward AJ Dybansta scored two quick baskets, before Mikel Brown jun added a triple to make it 9-2.

Oscar Goodman and Tama Isaac helped pull back to 12-6, but the Junior Tall Blacks were just holding on.

American centre Daniel Jacobsen scored two quick baskets in the post, forcing New Zealand into a timeout at 16-6.

From there, the US pulled away.

A slam dunk from Caleb Holt, who led the US with 20 points, made it 23-8, which became 32-14 at the end of the first quarter.

That became 55-26 at the end of the second quarter, and 81-50 at the end of the third.

The United States were to play Germany in the final this morning. — APL