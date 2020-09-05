Ludlow back as guiding hand at BBO

Justin Ludlow. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A familiar face has been named chairman of the Basketball Otago board.

Former BBO general manager Justin Ludlow has taken over the role from Angela Ruske.

Ruske remains on the board. She has stepped down as chairwoman to focus on her job as Otago Nuggets general manager.

Ludlow left his role as general manager a year ago, having taken it on in 2015 following BBO’s financial struggles.

He now works as a hotel manager and was excited to take up another leadership position in basketball.

"I wouldn’t have thought a year ago that I’d be back doing something like this with BBO," he said.

"But I’m thrilled and really excited the board have given me that support to fill a spot that Angela has done such a great job with over the last couple of years."

Since leaving his role, he has remained involved in the sport through refereeing and his daughters playing.

He said it was important to stress his new job was purely a governance one and he would stay out the operations side of the organisation.

Providing support to enhance the good work, while also having plans to tackle challenges were his primary objectives.

"I think for me I felt as though I wanted to give something back to the sport, from a governance perspective.

"Basketball’s been great to me over the last five years.

"The board gave me the opportunity to step into sports management five years ago.

"I just thought it was a way I could give back and support the very good stuff the board and operations team are doing at the moment."