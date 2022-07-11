Magic clinches thriller in overtime

Quinn Ritchie had just hit a three-pointer when Nathan Hanna found him in the corner.

The Mid City Magic trailed by a point, midway through overtime against its club rival, the Magic Lions.

As the guard launched into a second shot from deep, the Lions defence was content to give him space and let him take it.

Ritchie drained the shot, giving the Magic a lead it would never relinquish.

The Lions pulled back to within one, before Ritchie and Nathan Hanna closed out an 83-80 win at the free throw line.

It leaves the Magic second on the Dunedin men’s club basketball table, its one loss being by a solitary point to the unbeaten St Kilda Saints.

Ritchie finished with 18 points in his best A grade display, while Tim Kent-Royd and Dallas Hartmann had 27 and 20 points each.

Aaron Roydhouse led the Lions with 27 of his own.

Hartmann and Kent-Royd did damage early, as the Magic shot out to a 29-14 lead.

The Lions pulled back to 34-29 at halftime, though, before closing to one at the end of the third quarter.

While the Magic opened a gap again early in the fourth quarter, the Lions went on a late 15-2 run — largely dominated by Roydhouse.

They drew level, before an Oscar Hickey layup gave them a 64-62 lead with less than a minute to play.

However, as time wound down, Hanna calmly finished in the post to tie the scores and force overtime, at which point Ritchie’s back-to-back three-pointers were decisive.

In the early game the St Kilda Saints were pushed for half a game by Varsity, before a big second half effort allowed them to eventually pull well away to a 110-69 win.

Mike Ruske top-scored with 26 points for the Saints, while Ryan Pringle led Varsity with 27.

In the late game the Andy Bay Falcons led by 19 early in the third quarter before a rally from the St Kilda Bullets pulled the final score back to 86-78.

Sam Senior had 25 points for the Falcons, while Micah Tupou top-scored with 18 for the Bullets.