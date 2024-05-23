Maor making a break for Asia

Mody Maor guided the Breakers to the grand final in his first season in charge. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Breakers coach Mody Maor has quit the Australian National Basketball League club for a coaching job in Asia.

Maor was head coach at the Breakers for the past two seasons and had one year left on his contract.

He guided the Breakers to the grand final in his first season in charge and to the first part of the post season this year.

Maor first joined the Breakers in 2019 and was assistant to Dan Shamir for three years, including the two seasons when the borders were closed and the team relocated to Australia.

Chief executive Lisa Edser said he leaves with their blessing and will forever be part of the Breakers' family because of his enormous contribution to the club.

"Mody's international reputation is at an all-time high after what he has done at the Breakers, and he is now one of the most highly sought coaches in the world.

"We have always been a family first club, and Mody is forever part of the Breakers family, but we understand the reality of his putting his wife and two little children first with this opportunity."

Players who have signed for the upcoming season including import Parker Jackson-Cartwright have been told Maor is leaving and Eder said they supported his Maor's rationale for moving on.

The club believed there was plenty of time to find the best replacement.

"Our season has only just ended, and the first practice for the next season is still three months away," Edser said.

"The Breakers is one of the most coveted coaching jobs outside the NBA.

"There are many great candidates, and we will take the time we have to identify the right person to lead the team forward to give us the best opportunity to win the championship next season."

Maor said it would be an adjustment moving to Asia because his Breakers' experience has left an indelible place in his heart, particularly as both his young daughters were born in Auckland.

He was confident the players signed for the new season will rally around the new coach and continue the proud Breakers' legacy.

"I have spoken to all the players, and they are confident, as I am, that management will put an incredible coach in place," Maor said.

"Continuing the legacy of this historic club, living in one of the best cities in the world and playing in the best home court the NBL has to offer are just some of the reasons players have decided to join the Breakers during this off-season, chief amongst all of them, is that they get to experience Breaker Nation first hand.

"To our fans, I am forever grateful for your love and support; we have shared some of the most memorable moments of my life together. There's no more remarkable experience than a game day at Spark Arena.

"I'm really going to miss it and miss you all."

ESPN is reporting Maor is finalising a two-year deal to become the new head coach of Nagasaki Velca in Japan's Basketball League.

The NBL season schedule is expected to be announced soon with pre-season to begin in a couple of months.