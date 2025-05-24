Nuggets facing tall order against Hawks

The Otago Nuggets are in a drought and there is no help on the way.

It has not been a stellar month or so for the franchise.

They are on an eight-game losing streak heading into their home match against the Hawke’s Bay Hawks tonight.

One of their three wins was wiped from the record books when the Indian Panthers announced they had withdrawn from the league.

And they parted ways with import Jose Perez, who was their leading rebounder and second-leading scorer.

They have also had to let go of any idea they might get a replacement for Perez.

The bill-payers squashed that plan.

That has left coach Mike Kelly having to make do.

"There is nobody coming in so we’re going to go with the group that we have," he said.

"I was hopeful at the time, and so was management, that we were going to bring one or possibly two players in — import and local.

"We looked at every option, we put it to administration and we weren’t able to do it."

The Nuggets put in a decent showing in their last outing despite their setbacks.

They pushed the Southland Sharks hard for 37 minutes.

But the home side pulled away to win 91-80.

Their defence let them down just at the wrong time.

And that has been the focus again this week. They need to tighten up.

"Defensively we were very strong for three quarters but then we gave up a lot of points in that fourth quarter. Even though we were better defensive, we need to show more consistency throughout the whole game.

"It is got to 40 minutes."

One area where the Nuggets really missed Perez was in rebounding. They gave up too many offensive boards to the Sharks.

"Southland had good size and that is something we will have to [combat] the rest of the season.

"But [Josiah] Allick went crazy on the boards. He had 14 offensive boards himself.

"We did not do a good enough jun boxing him out and that is something as a group we have to do better. We have to really team rebound.

"It can’t just be one guy it has to be our whole group making contact and going and getting that thing."

The Nuggets just do not have anyone on the roster who can guard a big and they will likely struggle to keep Darnell Cowart and Luca Yates off the boards, while Daniel Grida will present a stern challenge as well.

He is the second-leading scorer in the competition.

NBL

Dunedin, 7.30pm

Otago Nuggets: Jonathan Janssen, Patrick Freeman, Joshua Aitcheson, Jaylen Sebree, Donald Carey jun, Matthew Bardsley, Darcy Knox, Caleb Smiler, Christian Martin, Michael Ruske, Mac Stodart/Noah McDowall, Liam Boomer.

Hawke’s Bay Hawks: Jackson Ball, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, Daniel Grida, Luca Yates, Darnell Cowart, Maz Taylor, Kobe Kara, Harry Keightley, Campbell Scott, Jacob Murphy, Kahu Treacher, Ezrah Eagle.