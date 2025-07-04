Nuggets let lead slip in loss to Airs

The Otago Nuggets lost 93-83 to the Taranaki Airs in New Plymouth tonight.

The Nuggets led at every break — by as much as 11 — before the Airs took a 65-64 lead early in the fourth quarter.

A scuffle erupted between Jack Exeter and Josh Aitcheson, leading to both players being ejected.

Craig Moller came up with some big shots for the Airs late to lead 87-82 and they powered home from there.

It was another frustrating end for the Nuggets, who kept the third-placed Airs quiet through the opening half.

Jonathan Janssen stepped up for the Nuggets without import Don Carey jun.

The centre finished with a double of 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jaylen Seebree scored 24 points.

Carlin Davison finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Airs.

The Nuggets had a strong start. But Davison found his way through to finish off and the Airs trailed 16-15.

He then fired in back-to-back balls that former Nugget Jack Andrew finished off at the hoop.

Christian Martin then banged down consecutive triples to keep the Nuggets in front 26-21 at the break.

The Nuggets cleaned up the Airs’ turnovers and suddenly held a 32-23 lead.

Davison still managed to weave through and was aggressive to the hoop.

Dominique Kelman-Polo came into the game for the Airs. He used his size in the paint.

Janssen finished off from down low to reinstate a nine-point lead for the Nuggets.

Missed free throws hurt the Airs, but Deng Dut nailed a triple for the Airs, who trailed 48-44 at halftime.

Janssen attacked the bucket to help the Nuggets to an 11-point lead.

The big man was prolific for the Nuggets in the paint.

Scott Telfer held his ground as Caleb Smiler came steaming in to the hoop and was called for the charging foul.

Janssen then coughed up a charging foul and Sebree was called for travelling as the momentum began to change.

They closed it to 61-58 when Mac Stodart shrugged off his defender to drain a triple for the Nuggets to lead 64-62 at the break.

The Nuggets won the Rapid League game 51-49.

They meet the Manawatu Jets on Sunday.