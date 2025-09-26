How the teams stack up

Taylor Mikesell had an outstanding college basketball career at Ohio State and now joins the Tauihi league. PHOTO: AP

WHAI

2024: Champions.

The oil: The defending champions have had a big clear-out. Head coach Alex Stojkovic has moved to the Mainland Pouakai and they have also lost four of their five starters. Tane Bennett steps up as head coach.

American Mikayla Cowling returns and is always a physical presence and Laina Snyder is back for a second stint at the Whai. Australians Sophia Locandro, Hannah Hank and Jessica McDowell-White will add plenty. Kiwis Tayla Dalton — daughter of late Silver Fern Tania Dalton — and Emme Shearer return to New Zealand to suit up for the Whai. Jade Kirisome will also be looking for more minutes.

TOKOMANAWA QUEENS

2024: Runners-up.

The oil: The Tokomanawa Queens are always in the top four mix.

Australian Lou Brown returns after a dominant display at both ends of the court in 2024 and Korean Jihyun Park is also back. Stella Beck hustles for everything and was named defensive player of the league last season.

The Queens have added some quality imports to their roster. United States guard Riley Lupfer is coming off an NBL1 all-time single-game scoring record of 55 points. Australians Bec Cole and Kristy Wallace also possess scoring power. Penina Davidson is the big Kiwi coup, joining from the Northern Kahu, and Pahlyss Hokianga joins from the Whai.

MAINLAND POUAKAI

2024: Beaten semifinalists.

The oil: The Mainland Pouakai have possibly made some of the best pick-ups during the offseason.

They lured Stojkovic from the Whai, alongside McKenna Dale and Yaeger. The Pouakai look big and versatile with American three-point shooter Taylor Mikesell and Canadian big Abigail Fogg, who will attack and protect the hoop. Australian Marena Whittle’s rebounding could be key too. They join Tall Fern Ezra McGoldrick, who has been one of the best for the Pouakai. Tall Fern Charlotte Whittaker is returning to her home region and is a big signing.

The Pouakai led the competition last season until they were eliminated in the semifinals.

NORTHERN KAHU

2024: Beaten semifinalists.

The oil: The Kahu have lost their spine of Davidson, IImar’I Thomas — who was the Tauihi MVP last year — and Krystal Leger-Walker. That will hurt but Tahlia Tupaea is back and is always a threat beyond the arc and physical.

Veteran Australian Lauren Mansfield brings plenty of experience. She represented Australia in 3x3 at the Paris Olympics and previously won bronze at the Commonwealth Games. American Haleigh Reinoehl joins from the Pouakai, where she was named in the all-star five. American guard Aliyah Matharu signs her first professional gig after a five-year collegiate career. Abi Curtin (Australia) and Jasmyne Roberts (United States) also join the import crew.

SOUTHERN HOIHO

2024: Fifth.

The oil: The Southern Hoiho look to have a deeper roster in 2025. Zoe Richards and Samara Gallaher lead the local contingent and American point guard Paige Bradley is back for her third season in Dunedin. She is one of the best in the league.

Australian Jessie Edwards adds size, as does Tall Fern Bec Pizzey. Australian trio Taylah Simmons, Lil Dart and Claire Jacobs will all add their own flavour as well. Eva Langton joins from previously playing for the Queens and the Whai and Tia Pavihi and Alana Paewai are good pick-ups.

Todd Marshall is back at the helm for his third season.