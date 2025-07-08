Team culture highlight as coach leaves

Mike Kelly. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

It was a rugged season, but Mike Kelly is jetting off with fond memories from his time in the South.

The Otago Nuggets coach flew home to Australia yesterday after wrapping up the NBL season with a 101-95 win over the Manawatu Jets on Sunday.

It was just the Nuggets’ third win of the season, snapping a 15-game losing streak that dated back to March 27, when the Nuggets also beat the Jets.

The Nuggets finished bottom of the ladder with a 3-17 record in what became a frustrating season for the franchise.

They had two games on the road at the weekend — without import Don Carey jun, who headed home for personal reasons — and led for much of their opening game against the Taranaki Airs as well.

"I thought our guys played hard through both of them, which is great especially with DC not being here," Kelly said.

"It was a chance for some other guys to play extended minutes, and some young guys to play ... and it was great to get some pay off [Sunday] night."

Kelly had been impressed by a strong local contingent who had been the backbone of the Nuggets all season.

They set the culture and that had been a driver behind the team.

"Being able to be a part of that culture, even though we were losing so many games, the culture kind of withstood the frustration of losing.

"The guys kept working and I think with so much opportunity, the young guys just got so much better.

"Our heavy focus on the process of getting better, and trying to get better as a team, was really beneficial for those young guys.

"We saw that with Caleb Smiler getting his first start ever in the NBL.

"He played really well over the weekend and helped us finish off [Sunday]."

Josh Aitcheson signalled earlier in the season he would be hanging up the singlet, but Kelly was unclear on any other players finishing up.

It had been a "learning season" for the Nuggets.

"I think [it is] really important for the club to get ahead of the curve with signing players, and coaches, and being ready as early as possible for next season.

"But I think also being able to uncover some building blocks like we did this year, I think that bodes well for the future of the Nuggets."

Speaking of the future, Kelly felt it was "bright", but it depended on the ownership group as the Nuggets licence is set to change hands.

"I know that the public were so great this year.

"Even when we were losing games, as long as we were competitive and playing hard and giving great effort, that was appreciated.

"If you add in some talent to what we have, and some forward planning ... it will all come together to be successful again with wins on the court as well."

While it had been tough in terms of results on the court, Kelly called his time in Dunedin amazing.

"I love this city and the people. I know if I don’t come back to coach, I’ll definitely come back to visit.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity and I’ve loved my time with the Nuggets and in Dunedin."

After spending a couple of weeks at home in Australia, Kelly will head to China for his next coaching gig.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz