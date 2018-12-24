Blacks Hill and Cromwell score wins

Wet weather got in the way of one game in the latest round of the Vincent twenty20 competition, when the game between Queenstown Wakatipu and visitors Albion was washed out in the senior Koford Cup competition.

Blacks Hill came out on top over Maniototo, while Cromwell got up by four wickets over the visiting Queenstown Ballarat side.

Blacks Hill travelled to Maniototo and came away with a six-wicket win, after dismissing the home side for 108. Sam Blakely top-scored for Maniototo with a handy 32 not out but the highlight of the innings was the bowling display from Dave Rhiends, who took an excellent six wickets for 14 runs, including four wickets in one maiden over.

George Catto picked up two cheap wickets as well. Blacks Hill wasted no time in getting through to 114 for four wickets. Barry White top-scored with 40 not out, Cam Nicolson made 35 and Catto 23.

Queenstown Ballarat travelled down the gorge to tackle the home side Cromwell at Anderson Park.

It won the toss and chose to bat and got through to 112 off 20 completed overs. The veteran Fraser Wilson top scored with 29, well supported by Harry Gadd with 24.

Alec Gunson with four for 18 and Mike Ritchie 2 for 13 kept the pressure on the visitors. The home side took 18.5 overs to chase down the target, ending on 115 for six.

SS Singh, with 32, Apo Stephen (34) and Ross Anderson (25) helped the home side to a hard-fought win. Wilson completed a fine game taking two wickets for 14 off his three overs.

