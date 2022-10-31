Club season opens with tightly contested play

Angelique Barnes swats the ball during a Female Premier League game at the Kensington Oval on Saturday, while keeper Sophie Gray prepares to field the ball. Scores from the two games were unavailable and the teams were mixed to make up the numbers. It is understood the two games were the first senior female games staged in the city in 40-odd years. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Green Island had to settle for a draw against University-Grange as the Dunedin club season opened at Sunnyvale on Saturday.

Zac Cumming struck some early form for Grange. He stroked 51 from 57 deliveries to help his side post 204.

Joel Pannell made a patient contribution batting at No 8. He was unbeaten on 44 from 83 deliveries. Benedict Hardie added 34 valuable runs as well.

Green Island left-armer Blair Soper collected his 300th wicket for the club and joins Dion Lobb, Grant Payne, Mark Joyce and Jeremy Scott in the 300-club.

He finished with three for 33 or three for 35, depending on what scoreboard you go with. Green Island is not a fan of the new PlayHQ scoring system, which has been prescribed for community cricket this season, and is paying for its own system.

Its system records the fall of wickets, which is rather essential. PlayHQ does not offer that detail yet or quite a few other important features.

Brad Kneebone made 49 at the top of the innings for Green Island. Jack Mockford dug in for 32 not out from 65 balls and Regan Cairns swatted 38 from 22 deliveries.

Shiv Achary took two for 23 from five overs, while new Otago recruit Andrew Hazeldine went wicketless but bowled nine tidy overs.

North East Valley 99 lost to Albion 100 for seven

Otago and Albion seamer Matthew Bacon took four for 25 to help set up a three-wicket win over North East Valley at Brooklands.

Valley was bundled out for 99.

Hunter Kindley scored the bulk of those runs. He made 52 from 67 before he was trapped lbw by Tommy Clout. Jeremy Smith was the next highest scorer with 13.

We would love to report how many extras there were but that is another feature PlayHQ does not offer.

PlayHQ also had Albion batting first. It batted second, and "Private Player" helped secure the win with one not out. Private Player was actually Ethan Price.

"Fill-in" made quite a few appearances this weekend as well.

Jamal Todd (43) and Joe Smellie (33) helped anchor the chase, after top-order players Josh Tasman-Jones, Oscar Wilson and Taylor Cumberland were all dismissed for a duck.

Taieri bowler Toby Hart charges in against CDK at Brooklands on Saturday.

Niven Dovey clouted 86 from 67 deliveries to help Carisbrook-Dunedin/Kaikorai post 237.

Taieri responded with 131 for five and held on for a draw.

Dovey clubbed six sixes and eight fours and had support from opener Vinay Chandrappa, who made 35.

"Fill-in" featured twice in the batting order and also popped up in the bowling attack and opened the batting for Taieri.

Very versatile player. Have we mentioned the introduction of PlayHQ has been a debacle?

Toby Hart led the bowling for Taieri with four for 45. By process of elimination, he must have got one of the Fill-ins out. That information is also not included on the PlayHQ scoreboard.

Benji Culhane held Taieri’s innings together with 63 from 79 balls. Tim Boyle made 26 not out from 87 to help secure the draw.

Kurt Johnston was the best of the CDK bowlers with three for 17, while Thomas O’Connor took two for 25.

Scoreboards

The Otago Daily Times has published Dunedin club scoreboards for more than 100 years. We are unable to publish them this week as complete scoreboards were not supplied. Problems have emerged following the shift to the new scoring platform, PlayHQ. We hope the situation will be rectified by next week.