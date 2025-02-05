Cumming blazing a new trail in UK

Former Otago Volt Craig Cumming is heading to the United Kingdom today to take up a position as head coach of the Blaze, an English women’s team based in Nottingham. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Craig Cumming’s suitcase was gradually getting fuller all week.

It sat there as a reminder of the big life change he was about to make.

He moves to the United Kingdom today to take up a position as head coach of the Blaze, an English women’s team based in Nottingham.

It will bring the curtain down — for now — on a long association with the Otago Cricket Association that began when he signed with the Volts 25 years ago and culminated with a successful four-and-a-half-year stint as coach of the Otago Sparks.

When the Otago Daily Times caught up with him for a farewell interview on Thursday, he still had a Super Smash final to prepare for with the Sparks, so he had managed to mostly pack away his emotions — like he had been doing with his belongings — and was firmly focused on the game ahead.

‘‘It's probably helped that we've still got a game of cricket this weekend now,’’ he said when asked if it had been an emotional week.

‘‘But, yeah, there's been moments where I've caught myself reflecting.

‘‘I’ve had some very, very special moments as a player and now with this team.

‘‘It is very different from playing to coaching. But I’ve had some wonderful times and met some wonderful people.’’

Cumming made the move south from Canterbury to Otago in 2000 to get more regular game time.

The Canterbury team was stacked with internationals and the promising opener decided a change would be beneficial.

He was right about that. Cumming went on to forge an impressive first-class career for Otago.

He overtook Bert Sutcliffe to become the all-time leading scorer for the province.

His tally of 6589 runs at an average of 43.34 could stand for some time. His 21 centuries is also an Otago record and will take some beating, too.

The right-hander was a fine one-day player as well and an astute captain.

He went on to play 11 tests and 13 ODIs for his country.

After his playing career, Cumming has been a regular behind the microphone, both on television and on radio.

He has also previously worked as a commercial manager and as a head of school sports.

He took on the role of Sparks coach in 2020. It was part-time initially but the gig was upgraded to full-time in 2022.

Under his leadership, the Sparks have won two Hallyburton Johnstone Shield titles and are on track for another this season.

They also gave themselves a red-hot chance at the T20 crown but lost said Super Smash final to Wellington at the Basin Reserve on Sunday.

Titles are nice, but Cumming has also been influential in the development of players such as Eden Carson and Polly Inglis.

Beneath that Whites Ferns-contracted duo, players such as Bella James, Caitlin Blakely and Emma Black have made big strides forward in their game.

‘‘I probably stumbled into head coaching with the Sparks,’’ he said.

‘‘And then over time, I suppose, you know, you have success, and I probably found out what coaching was about.

‘‘When I played the game, I always thought I was a team-first person.

‘‘But when you come to coaching, the great joy and thrill is helping players and helping them develop and become better people and better players.

‘‘You get satisfaction and reward from that.

‘‘I’ve been told I've helped players a lot and helped them learn. But I learn more than the players because I've got a squad of 18 now and one of them will teach me something new every day.

‘‘So it's a two-way thing and I wouldn't have had this next opportunity if I hadn’t had that.’’

Cumming has signed a three-year deal with the Blaze and will be based at Trent Bridge.

It is a bigger organisation and a little intimidating. The focus is very much on results.

But it is time for Cumming to follow his advice.

He always tells his players to ‘‘trust yourself, trust your instincts’’.

He is up for the challenge, but moving away from home tugs at the heartstrings.

He is leaving behind two adult sons, Jacob and Zac, who are both Otago contracted players, and wife Penny, who will join him at a later date.

‘‘That’s probably what's hitting home more now that the suitcase is getting filled.

‘‘It's not just for a trip away — it's to relocate.

‘‘That is going to be very different because you can't just see your sons. You can't just see your dad. And those are the things that'll be, yeah, that's probably what makes you emotional.

‘‘And I'm spending every day with the Sparks girls.

‘‘They are the greatest group of young ladies you could ever ask to be involved with. Saying goodbye to them will be really, really emotional and tough.’’

But once a Sparkle, always a Sparkle. And he will, of course, be very interested in Jacob and Zac's progress.

‘‘But one thing that will be nice is to get out of my sons’ shadows.

‘‘They don't need to come to work each day and see Dad in the office.

‘‘And while I, you know, I'm missing them every day, sometimes maybe having Dad around can also be a bit of a handbrake for them.

‘‘But I’ll just be a phone call away.’’

