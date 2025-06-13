Dean Foxcroft leaving Otago for CD

Dean Foxcroft. Photo: ODT files

Former Otago captain Dean Foxcroft will suit up for Central Districts next summer.

The 27-year-old declined to comment when approached this afternoon, but the Otago Daily Times understands the South African-born all-rounder is returning to Central Districts.

Foxcroft, who has played five T20s and one ODI for the Black Caps, will be a huge loss for the province.

He is a key player in the side and captained the team in 2023-24.

The right-hander made his debut for Otago in 2019-20 but his stint in the south was interrupted by Covid.

He returned to South Africa at the end of that season and was unable to return for two years when New Zealand closed its borders while the world wrestled with the pandemic.

Foxcroft made a successful return in 2022-23. He was in dominant form during the Super Smash and was crowned domestic player of the year at the New Zealand Cricket Awards.

He was named in the Black Caps and made his international debut in a T20 against the UAE in Dubai in August 2023.

Foxcroft’s form with the bat fell away when he was made captain of the Volts the following season.

But he got himself back into good nick and was selected for the New Zealand A tour of Bangladesh in May.

Foxcroft has played for Central Districts previously. He played for the Stags in 2018-19 before deciding to move to Dunedin to play for Otago.