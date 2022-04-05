Dominant Black Caps send Taylor out a winner

gettyimages-1389420348.jpg Ross Taylor leaves the field after being dismissed in his final international cricket match, at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Photo: Getty Images

Centuries from Martin Guptill and Will Young helped the Black Caps complete a series sweep against the Netherlands and send Ross Taylor out a winner.

While the retiring great was dismissed for 14 in his final innings for New Zealand, it was fitting for that pair in particular to lead the way with the bat and set up a 115-run triumph at Seddon Park tonight.

Guptill, who made Taylor best man at his wedding, compiled 106 for his 17th ODI ton, breaking a tie with Nathan Astle and moving second on this country's all-time standings.

Young, whose playing time will likely increase in Taylor's absence, cracked 120 for his second century of the series and second of his career.

The pair put on 203 runs from 205 balls for the second wicket, laying the platform for the Black Caps to make 333-8.

In reply, the Netherlands were dismissed for 218 in the 43rd over as New Zealand ended a disrupted summer with a 3-0 victory over the minnows.

That result was rarely in doubt, with the Dutch proving competitive in their first series against the Black Caps but only briefly threatening an upset.

That was snuffed out when Tom Latham's ton pulled his side out of a 32-5 hole in the second match at Seddon Park, where Guptill and Young also found the conditions to their liking today.

After a faint edge saw Henry Nicholls depart in the fifth over, Guptill slowly found his timing and reached 50 by pulling for six. Young then followed him to the milestone in the 35th over as the Black Caps reached 122-1 at the halfway mark.

Guptill soon surpassed 7000 ODI runs, the fourth Kiwi to achieve that feat after Taylor, Stephen Fleming and Astle, before bringing up a 119-ball ton with another six.

That was followed by the wicket the crowd wanted, with Taylor coming to the crease in time to congratulate Young for reaching three figures from 102 deliveries.

Unfortunately for the fans, Taylor's stay was brief and his wicket saw the Black Caps lose 4-14. But the damage had been done and some late hitting from Doug Bracewell carried the total out of the tourists' reach.

That was despite a fine opening knock from Stephan Myburgh, who followed Taylor into ODI retirement by smashing 64 from 43 balls.

His dismissal by Colin de Grandhomme saw the chase falter before Matt Henry took four wickets to close out the victory, one eventually completed by a Taylor catch.