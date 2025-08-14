Otago to open 100th Plunket Shield season against Wellington

The Plunket Shield hits a ton.

Well, sort of.

The shield was introduced in 1906, and was competed for on a challenge basis similar to the Ranfurly Shield.

But it was put on the line for the inaugural first-class season in 1921-22.

First-class cricket was played in New Zealand well before that date, but a structured competition was introduced only that summer.

Five seasons were wiped out during World War 2, which makes the 2025-26 season the 100th.

Happy birthday.

New Zealand Cricket statistician Francis Payne said it was "a significant milestone for the game in this country and one worth celebrating".

The opening round in the centennial season gets under way on November 18.

Otago will travel to the capital to play Wellington at the Basin Reserve, Central Districts will host Auckland in Palmerston North, and Canterbury will play Northern Districts in Rangiora.

Otago’s first home game is against arch rivals Canterbury. The game begins on November 26.

The Volts have two more games before Christmas, including a home fixture against Central Districts beginning on December 13.

The competition goes into hiatus during the traditional holiday period when the Super Smash will take place.

It returns in late February and March for four more rounds.

Otago’s final two games of the season will be hosted at the University Oval.

The Volts have not won the Plunket Shield since 1987-88.

Northern Districts are the defending champions, but there have been five different winners in the past five seasons.

Otago are certainly due.

Plunket Shield — Otago’s draw

• Wellington, Basin Reserve, Nov 18-21

• Canterbury, University Oval, Nov 26-29

• Northern Districts, Seddon Park, Dec 5-8

• Central Districts, University Oval, Dec 13-16

• Canterbury, Hagley Oval, Feb 28-March 3

• Auckland, Eden Park Outer Oval, March 9-12

• Northern Districts, University Oval, March 18-21

• Wellington, University Oval, March 27-30