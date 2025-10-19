Another washout for White Ferns at World Cup

The White Ferns were in a strong position against Pakistan when they were forced to leave the field for rain. Photo: Getty Images

The White Ferns hopes of reaching the Cricket World Cup semi-finals have taken a hit following another washout.

New Zealand's match against Pakistan in Colombo was called off with both teams earning one point.

The result means South Africa become the second team to qualify for the final four. Australia had already booked their place in the semi-finals.

Batting first in Colombo, Pakistan reached 53-3 when rain first disrupted the game.

The players did return to the field and Pakistan, who remain bottom of the standings, got to 92-5 before wet weather returned.

This time the rain didn't clear, with the match the second straight no result for the White Ferns, following their washed out game against co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Seamer Lea Tahuhu was the best of the New Zealand bowlers with two wickets.

The White Ferns are fifth in the standings, level on four points with fourth placed India with two games remaining. New Zealand can still reach the semi-finals, though they may need other results to go their way.

India, who the White Ferns play next, have three games left and currently have a better net run rate than New Zealand.

Third placed England, New Zealand's final pool opponent, have seven points and need just one win from their final two games to guarantee their place in the last four.

If the White Ferns beat India and England in their final two games, they would likely need a big win over India (to fix the run rate deficit) or for England to lose to Australia in their next match, to advance to the semi-finals.

The White Ferns take on India on 23 October before rounding out pool play against England on 26 October.