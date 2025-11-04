Seifert out of West Indies tour with fractured finger

Tim Seifert immediately dropped his bat after being struck on the hand. Image: NZC screengrab

The Black Caps will be without Tim Seifert for the upcoming T20 series against the West Indies.

The wicketkeeper-batter broke his finger while batting for Northern Districts on Monday.

An X-ray confirmed a fracture to the right index finger.

Canterbury wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay has been called in to the squad as Seifert's replacement.

Seifert has played 77 T20 internationals since making his debut in 2018 and is a key member of the squad preparing for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February.

"He showed in the recent T20 series that he's building up to top form, so it's disappointing that that has been halted as we continue to prepare for a pinnacle event," coach Rob Walter said.

"We're hoping Tim's recovery will be quick and he'll be back on the park as soon as possible."

New Zealand and West Indies meet in five T20I's over the next 10 days.

Hay has featured in 11 T20 internationals for the Black Caps since making his debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in November last year and holds the world record for the most dismissals (6) in an innings in T20 international cricket.

Black Caps v West Indies - T20I Series:

1st T20I - Wednesday, 5 November, 7:15pm - Eden Park, Auckland

2nd T20I - Thursday, 6 November, 7:15pm - Eden Park, Auckland

3rd T20I - Sunday, 9 November, 1:15pm - Saxton Oval, Nelson

4th T20I - Monday, 11 November, 1:15pm, Saxton Oval, Nelson

5th T20I - Thursday, 13 November, 1:15pm - University of Otago Oval, Dunedin