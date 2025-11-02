Kane Williamson retires from T20 internationals

Kane Williamson has called time on his 93-game T20 international career. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand cricket great Kane Williamson has called time on his 93-game T20 international career.

He has decided to miss the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies to focus on the three-test series in December, retiring as New Zealand's second-highest men's T20I runs-scorer with 2575 runs at an average of 33, including 18 half-centuries and a high score of 95.

"It's something that I've loved being a part of for a long period of time and I'm so grateful for the memories and experiences," Williamson said.

"It's the right time for myself and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus, which is the T20 World Cup.

"There is so much T20 talent there and the next period will be important to get cricket into these guys and get them ready for the World Cup.

"Mitch (current New Zealand white ball captain, Mitchell Santner) is a brilliant captain and leader - he's really come into his own with this team.

"It is now their time to push the Black Caps forward in this format and I'll be supporting from afar."

Williamson made his T20I debut in 2011 and captained New Zealand on 75 occasions in the format, leading them to two ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals (2016 & 2022) and a final (2021).

He said he is open minded about his ODI and Test future, with his immediate focus preparing for the three Test series against West Indies, which starts in Christchurch on 2 December.

"I have got such deep care for this team," he said.

"I'll continue to keep the lines of communication open with Rob (New Zealand coach Rob Walter) and NZC (New Zealand Cricket), who have given me a huge amount of support throughout," he said.

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said Williamson had earned the right to decide how he finished his ODI and test careers.

"We've made it clear to Kane he has our full support as he reaches the back end of his illustrious career," he said.

"We would, of course, love to see him play for as long as possible, but there is no doubt whenever he does decide to finally call time - he will go down as a legend of New Zealand cricket."

Williamson's next game will likely be for Northern Districts in their Plunket Shield second round clash against Auckland at Bay Oval in Tauranga, starting Wednesday 26 November.

He will continue to play T20 franchise cricket.