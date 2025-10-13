Halliday knock sets up White Ferns victory

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine glances the ball down the off side in front of Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana during the Cricket World Cup game on Saturday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

White Ferns all-rounder Brooke Halliday helped her side sweep to a 100-run win over Bangladesh and open their account at the World Cup.

She did that by busting out a series of sweep shots in Guwahati on Saturday.

Halliday top-scored with 69 in New Zealand’s innings of 227 for nine.

Sophie Devine continued her impressive form, clouting 63 from 84 balls.

They combined in a 112-run stand for the fourth wicket to rescue the White Ferns from 38 for three.

Bangladesh slumped to 33 for six and were unable to mount a serious challenge.

Fahima Khatun (34 from 80) and Rabeya Khan (25 from 39) stretched out the game.

But Jess Kerr (three for 21), Rosemary Mair (two for 20) and Lea Tahuhu (three for 22), in her 100th ODI, teamed up to rout the top order and there was no way back into the contest.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 127 in the 40th over.

Halliday was named player of the match. She helped stabilise the innings when she got to the crease with her side in trouble for the third consecutive game.

The left-hander laboured initially. The batting conditions and Bangladesh’s long list of spinners kept the Kiwis pinned down.

Halliday leaned on the sweep shot to get the scoreboard moving, and Devine was able to break the shackles late in her knock and plunder a couple of sixes and fours.

That allowed New Zealand to build a competitive total.

The top three will have some thinking to do.

Suzie Bates was caught ball-watching and run out for 29. Georgia Plimmer danced down the wicket, missed and was stumped for four. And Amelia Kerr was bowled by a ripper from Rabeya Khan.

The bowling department delivered, though.

Mair bowled opener Sharmin Akhtar with a gem. It nipped back sharply and crashed into the stumps.

Fellow opener Rubya Haider spooned a catch to Devine and Jess Kerr had a second thanks to a leading edge from the bat of Sobhana Mostary.

Mair took a stunning catch to remove the captain, Nigar Sultana, who had tried to thump a delivery from Amelia Kerr over the sightscreen.

The guts had been stripped out of the Bangladesh order and another couple of wickets tumbled quickly.

Captain Devine said it was a relief to taste victory.

"Really pleasing for this side to finally get on the board, in tough circumstances," she said.

"After the game against Australia, we felt we were good in places, but the South Africa game was disappointing.

"This was important. Run-rate and with the weather around, every point is absolute gold. We have to focus on the next game. We cannot control what else happens."

That next game is against Sri Lanka in Colombo tomorrow night.

The 36-year-old Devine said she struggled with her health during her knock.

"Diabetes was not playing ball. I was running low on sugar, so tried to get in as much sugar with coke and jelly beans," she said.

"It was just another challenge in conditions that are already tough enough."

WORLD CUP

NEW ZEALAND

S Bates run out 29

G Plimmer st Nigar Sultana b Rabeya Khan 4

A Kerr b Rabeya Khan 1

S Devine b Nishita Akter Nishi 63

B Halliday c Nigar Sultana b Fahima Khatun 69

M Green st Nigar Sultana b Rabeya Khan 25

I Gaze b Marufa Akter 12

J Kerr run out 0

R Mair st Nigar Sultana b Nahida Akter 2

L Tahuhu not out 12

E Carson not out 4

Extras (1b, 2nb, 3w)6

Total (for 9wkts, 50 overs)227

Fall: 1-35, 2-35, 3-38, 4-150, 5-179, 6-202, 7-202, 8-210, 9-222.

Bowling: Marufa Akter 7-0-58-1 (1w, 1nb), Nahida Akter 10-1-36-1, Rabeya Khan 10-1-30-3 (1w), Nishita Akter Nishi 10-0-47-1 (1w, 1nb), Fahima Khatun 9-0-37-1, Shorna Akter 4-0-18-0.

BANGLADESH

Rubya Haider c Devine b J Kerr 4

Sharmin Akhter b Mair 3

Nigar Sultana c Mair b A Kerr 4

Sobhana Mostary c Tahuhu b J Kerr 2

Sumaiya Akter c Bates b Tahuhu 1

Fahima Khatun c Plimmer b Carson 34

Shorna Akter lbw Tahuhu 1

Nahida Akter c Carson b Mair 17

Rabeya Khan c Plimmer b J Kerr 25

Nishita Akter Nishi b Tahuhu 5

Marufa Akter not out 1

Extras (5b, 3lb, 1nb, 21w)30

Total (all out, 39.5 overs)127

Fall: 1-7, 2-13, 3-22, 4-30, 5-30, 6-33, 7-66, 8-110, 9-125, 10-127

Bowling: R Mair 6-0-20-2 (4w), J Kerr 8-1-21-3 (1w), S Devine 1-0-3-0 (2w), A Kerr 10-1-23-1 (2w), L Tahuhu 6-0-22-3 (6w), E Carson 3.5-0-13-1, M Green 3-0-9-0 (1w), B Halliday 2-0-8-0 (1nb).

Result: New Zealand won by 100 runs.

