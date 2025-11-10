Fourth T20 against Windies rained off

Ground staff put covers on the wicket as rain falls at Nelson's Saxton Oval today. Photo: Getty Images

The fourth T20 international between the Black Caps and West Indies has been wiped out by rain in Nelson.

Just 6.3 overs were played played before rain took hold at Saxton Oval and didn't abate enough for a return to the field.

New Zealand lead the series 2-1, with the final match due to be played in Dunedin on Thursday afternoon.

Play was first halted after five overs today, with the West Indies 30 for none after skipper Mitch Santner won the toss for the Black Caps and decided to bowl.

But drizzly weather turned to steady rain and the players retreated to the pavilion.

There was a break in the weather a short time later, but they managed only 1.3 overs before the rain returned.

In that time the West Indies progressed to 38, but lost the wicket of Alick Athanaze, who skied a delivery from Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell took the catch.

At 4.08pm the skippers shook hands after a decision to abandon the match.