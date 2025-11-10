Bogue keeps good times rolling in rout

Albion opener Hugo Bogue flogs another boundary during a premier grade game against University-Grange at Tonga Park on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Club cricket roundup

Albion 310/7 beat University-Grange 50

Hugo went huge.

Albion opener Hugo Bogue battered the University-Grange attack into submission.

He crashed 10 sixes and 11 fours in an innings of 148 from 108 balls.

Albion went on to post 310 for seven and roll University for just 50 in a horrendously one-sided fixture at Tonga Park.

Joshua Olliver joined in the fun with Bogue. He smashed 82 from 52.

But Bogue was the star. He has scored two centuries in the first two games this season.

The Queenstown teenager has been making headlines since he clubbed 295 not out for Wakatipu High School against St Thomas of Canterbury at a youth tournament in 2022.

The chase from University-Grange unravelled rapidly.

Sithum Niluminda Bandara took seven for 18, including three wickets from four balls during the fifth over.

It was brutal. University was left reeling at nine for four after that.

Five players were dismissed for a duck and four of them faced just one delivery.

CDK 159 lost to NEV 161/3

North East Valley cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket win against CDK at Memorial Park.

CDK could only manage a modest score of 159.

The captain Nick Brown top-scored with 42 and fellow opener Mason Gain got a start, but was caught and bowled on 24.

They put on 63 for the opening wicket but the innings crumbled.

Gus Holt nabbed three for 29 for the Swans, and Will Hamilton captured two for 15.

Opener Shaedon Miller anchored the chase with an undefeated 82 from 64 balls.

Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith added 37 and combined in a first-wicket stand with Miller of 106.

Hamilton hit a boundary in the 23rd over to seal an early finish in the one-dayer.

Taieri 134 lost to Green Island 138/5

Green Island posted a five-wicket win against the defending champions at Brooklands Park.

Taieri were almost unbeatable last summer but limped to 134 all out.

Daniel Lawrence (three for 36) and Mayank Malhotra (three for 11) did most of the damage.

Joel Meade bagged a couple of scalps as well.

Ruben Clinton top-scored with 43, and Jack Kelly added 26. But there was little resistance once the openers departed.

Green Island lost a couple of quick wickets in reply. Brad Kneebone helped steady the chase with 18 and Jed Mockford struck 22.

But Yuvraj Khara took the reins, whacking an undefeated 67 from 24 balls.

His innings featured seven sixes, and he had the joy of hitting the winning runs in the 19th over.