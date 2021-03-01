Monday, 1 March 2021

Fans barred from remaining T20 matches after Alert Level shift

    1. Sport
    2. Cricket

    The last three matches of New Zealand's Twenty20 series against Australia will be played at a closed Wellington Regional Stadium as fans have been barred after a Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Monday.

    NZC moved Sunday's fifth and final match to Wellington from Tauranga, having already moved the fourth to the New Zealand capital from Auckland.

    Australia spinner Ashton Agar said organisers had made the right call.

    "They've made sure that they've looked after the players' mental and physical wellbeing and come to the right decision," he told reporters on Monday.

    New Zealand's biggest city Auckland went into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after the emergence of a new local case of the coronavirus of unknown origin.

    New Zealand lead the T20 series 2-0 after winning the opening matches in Christchurch and Dunedin.

    The third match is on Wednesday.

    Several Auckland-based players in the New Zealand squad are awaiting Covid-19 test results before being cleared to play, New Zealand media reported.

    With Australia needing to win the last three matches to claim the series, Agar said the lack of fans in Wellington could play into the visitors' hands.

    "A home ground advantage always helps when you’ve got a crowd that’s right behind their home team and that’s how it’s been so far," he said.

    "It's always a fun crowd here in New Zealand, it’s always a great atmosphere, so for them to not have that particularly on a game that the series hinges on could be a massive advantage for us."

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter