Foxcroft does his bit in losing NZ A effort

Otago's Dean Foxcroft did his best to whack New Zealand A out of trouble in their opening one-dayer against Bangladesh A in Sylhet yesterday.

He clobbered 72 from 64 balls in a losing effort.

The batting order had crumbled.

There were five ducks in the innings and the visitors were 58 for six when Foxcroft made his way out at No8, which is criminally low for a batter of his class.

Mitch Hay perished for four shortly after Foxcroft arrived at the crease and the Volts all-rounder was left with one option - smack it.

He did that pretty successfully, swatting six fours and four sixes.

Rhys Mariu added 42 at the top of the innings.

But Khaled Ahmed (three for 27) and Shoriful Islam (two for 27) removed most of the top order and left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam (three for 45) took care of a chunk of the rest.

Foxcroft dragged his side through to 147, but Bangladesh cruised to a seven-wicket win.

Mahidul Islam top-scored for his side with an unbeaten 42, and Anamul Haque Bijoy got through to 38 before he got a top edge off the bowling of Foxcroft.

Christian Clark (two for 30) picked up the other two wickets.

Foxcroft told media afterward his side felt their best chance of getting a good score was to bat first.

‘‘Obviously, that did not work out,’’ he said.

‘‘The thing about our team is we are still pretty young, and for a few guys it was their first time in Bangladesh.

‘‘For us, it’s about understanding how we are going to play on that wicket.’’

There are another two one-dayers and two first-class games during the tour, so there is plenty of time to adjust, he added.

Showing more patience at the top of the innings was ‘‘something we can look at’’.