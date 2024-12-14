Hawke Cup action heads south

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Southland will play host to the opening game of the Hawke Cup zone four season this weekend.

They play Mid Canterbury at Queens Park in what is sure to be an interesting match-up.

Southland, who are coached by Jason and Brendan Domigan, are sparked by the return of captain Jason Osborne.

He missed last season and his return adds some good stability to the group.

Southland is sporting some good experience this season, with only Sahil Rana set to make his debut this weekend.

Aaron Hart is back, and the batter was in some form last season when he blasted an unbeaten knock of 175 runs from 200 balls against South Canterbury.

Jed Mockford, Liam McFaul and Sam Downing also add plenty.

North Otago head up the road to play South Canterbury — who won the zone and the Hawke Cup challenge last season — next weekend.

North Otago have named nine newcomers in their 26-player squad this season under the guide of new co-coaches Glynn Cameron and Jordan Horrell.

Jeremy Smith, brother of North Otago Black Cap Nathan, will captain North Otago again this season, and is always vital with bat and ball for his side.

Englishman Brad Flint was the leading wicket taker in the Borton Cup last season and gets his chance at the representative side this season, Amal Ashok is a welcome return with the bat after moving back to North Otago, and Stephan Grobler and Cameron Grubb are lethal on their day.

Otago Volt batter Llew Johnson has also been named in the squad, but he is not expected to play due to Volts duties.

Otago Country have to wait a little bit longer to get their season off the ground and host South Canterbury in late January.

Zone four wraps up on the weekend of February 22-23 and the challenge is scheduled for March 14-16.

Hawke’s Bay currently hold the Hawke Cup.