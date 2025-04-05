A middling red-ball year - again

Otago opener Dale Phillips works the ball off his pads during a Plunket Shield match against Wellington at the University Oval in November. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Otago's long barren run in the Plunket Shield has been extended by another year.

We will spare you the grim details, but the losing streak is closing in on 40 years.

That is getting into the same territory the Otago rugby team found themselves in when chasing the Ranfurly Shield.

The Volts finished fifth this season. They managed just one win, which is pretty much standard.

They were unlucky not to register a second win. They had the bottom-placed side Auckland on the ropes at the University Oval in mid-March.

A quick summary of the season would point to a reasonably competitive effort, though.

The opening-round eight-wicket loss to Central Districts in Napier was comprehensive. Wellington dominated at the Basin Reserve, and the final game of the season against Northern Districts was one-sided.

But otherwise, the Volts showed some character.

They fought back against Canterbury in Rangiora. They posted 515 in the second innings having made 117 in their first dig.

Max Chu (130) and Luke Georgeson (159 not out) put on an Otago record stand for the seventh wicket of 265.

Canterbury ended up winning by five wickets but the Volts played with spirit.

Otago opener Jacob Cumming leaves the ball during a Plunket Shield match against Wellington at the University Oval in November.

Their only win was against Central Districts at Molyneux Park.

Both teams were chasing points and made first-innings declarations. Spinner Dean Foxcroft helped clinch the win with four wickets in the fourth innings.

But spin was arguably a major weakness for Otago, and it has been for some time.

Otago enjoyed a golden run in the 1970s and 1980s. Left-arm spinner Stephen Boock was crucial during that period.

He helped them win four first-class titles (1974-’75, ’78-’79, ’85-’86 and ’87-’88).

Otago won the 1976-’77 title, but Boock played for Canterbury that season. He also did not feature much during the 1985-’86 campaign.

In longer format cricket it is important to have a quality spinner in your side and Foxcroft, although he performed admirably, is really a batter who bowls.

The province has run out of faith in left-arm spinner Ben Lockrose at first-class level. He was overlooked for selection this season and his record does not warrant inclusion in the starting XI.

He did play in the last game as a concussion replacement but did not bowl.

A frontline spinner would have to be at the top of the wish list for 2025-26.

Dale Phillips has followed in his brother Glenn’s footsteps and is working on improving his off-spin.

He nabbed 10 wickets at an average of 20.40, so he is showing promise.

The other issue Otago faced was that spearhead Jacob Duffy missed all but one game. He was either sitting on the sideline for the Black Caps test lineup, or running through the Pakistan limited-overs top-order.

Captain and key all-rounder Georgeson missed three first-class games due to injury.

Wicketkeeper Max Chu’s campaign was cut short as well. He missed the final three games so he could get hip surgery and be good to go for next summer.

He scored 378 runs at an average of 47.25. and was arguably the best of the Otago batters.

Georgeson (345 at 43.12) enhanced his reputation and Thorn Parkes (541 at 38.64) finished strongly.

Otago Volts batter Jamal Todd clips the ball into the leg side during a Plunket Shield match against Auckland at University Oval last month.

Phillips (427 at 28.46) got a lot of starts but did not push on enough. Fellow opener Jacob Cumming (411 at 31.61) had the same problem.

Foxcroft (331 at 27.58), Leo Carter (224 at 20.36) and Llew Johnson (277 at 25.18) were underwhelming.

Jamal Todd (122 at 30.50) showed some promise late in the campaign when he got a couple of opportunities.

The left-hander plays an aggressive brand of cricket.

But as a batting unit, Otago were lacklustre. They were not able to put teams under scoreboard pressure often enough.

They were not terribly penetrating with the ball either.

Jarrod McKay made some progress. He was Otago’s leading wicket-taker with 26 wickets at 35.76. But he can be erratic and leaks too many runs.

Foxcroft missed out with the bat, but he had a decent season with the ball. He claimed 18 at 30.66.

He has a surprisingly good first-class record with ball in hand, but it is still hard to view him as a frontline spinner.

Georgeson (12 at 23.50) was good value when he was fit, and he is a key player for Otago moving forward.

Matt Bacon (10 wickets at 36.60) has not had a lot of first-class opportunities. He had been typecast as a limited-overs bowler but added value.

Andrew Hazeldine (eight for 49.50) brings energy, but he is wayward and got flogged for too many runs.

Travis Muller (17 for 39.35) claimed his 200th first-class wicket in the win against Central Districts, but his returns were towards the ordinary end of the spectrum.

And ordinary basically sums up Otago’s Plunket Shield campaign.

Coach Ashley Noffke could not be reached for comment.



Otago’s first-class season

At a glance

Record: 1 win, 4 losses, 3 draws

Result: Fifth place

Most wickets: Jarrod McKay 26

Most runs: Thorn Parkes 541

Best bowling (innings): Matt Bacon 5/69

Best bowling (match): Jarrod McKay 7/150

Highest individual score: Luke Georgeson 159 not out

Most catches: Max Chu and Leo Carter 12

Highest team score: 515

Lowest team score: 117



