Expo keys handed over

Building contractor Jim Love hands the keys for exhibition buildings 1 to 5 to New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition president J. Sutherland Ross, accompanied by general manager C.P. Hainsworth. On the right, building contractors John Fletcher and Bob Love look on. — Otago Witness, 4.8.1925

Late uni chancellor honoured

At noon yesterday a milestone in the history of the Exhibition was passed when buildings Nos 1 to 7, which comprise the main pavilions in which the exhibits will be housed, were officially handed over by the contractors to the Exhibition authorities. Mr J.Y. Love, who was accompanied by Mr Robert Love and Mr John Fletcher, formally handed over the keys to the president, Mr J. Sutherland Ross, who was accompanied by the general manager, Mr C.P. Hainsworth. Exhibitors will now be able to go ahead with the erection of their stands and get them completed before the rush of the last few weeks. A large number of orders for display stands have been placed with various city contractors, and a start has already been made in a few cases.

The Reserves Committee of the City Council proposes that the reserve at Anderson’s Bay, fronting Highcliff road and Jeffery street, be named ‘‘Cameron Park’’ as a slight tribute to the memory of the late Dr Cameron.

WW1 booty drips in

As to war reparations, New Zealand will receive 1.75 percent of the British Empire’s share, but, owing to the many uncertain factors involved, it is impossible to estimate with any accuracy what amounts will come to hand from time to time. Two instalments, however, amounting to £103,669 6s 5d have recently been paid, and it is intended to apply these receipts to reduction of the war debt.

Dunedin’s radio delayed

The announcement made by the Postmaster-General (Sir James Parr) in the House early this week that a contract had been made under which broadcasting stations are to be in operation at Auckland and Christchurch, to be followed by stations in Dunedin and Wellington, came as a surprise to the majority of amateurs. The trustees undertake to order forthwith two radio broadcasting equipments designed to deliver 500 watts, and to erect

one station in Auckland and one in Christchurch. When these stations are in operation the licensees must, if requested, erect a station in Wellington and one in Dunedin. The agreement stipulates that the company shall take all reasonable steps to provide and maintain an efficient broadcasting service, and will also make any necessary provision for new apparatus to keep the stations up to date. From the point of view of Otago and Southland

listeners-in, they will not approve of having to wait for a local station six months after their establishment in Auckland and Christchurch, and then only if the Government requests. The listeners in both Wellington and this city may justly contend that they have paid their license fees, and are accordingly entitled to a proper return for their money. — by ‘Magna Vox’ — ODT, 25.7.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden