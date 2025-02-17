Nail-biter ends in tie at Weston

Valley and Glenavy battled to a dramatic tie in the latest round of the Borton Cup on Saturday.

Both sides were bowled out for 141 at Weston.

Glenavy, batting first, were led by Jeremiah Shields (62 not out), while Hamish McCulloch added 26. The innings lasted 40 overs.

Ben Kay starred with the ball for Valley, taking five for 26, supported by Jake Matthews (three for 28) and Cameron Grubb (two for 38).

Chasing 142 for victory, Valley were struggling at 59 for five before Shannon Dunnett (41) and Cameron Grubb (39) added 63 for the sixth wicket.

The lower order edged towards the target, but Zach Graham took the last two wickets in consecutive balls to bowl Valley out for 141 in 43.2 overs, sealing the tie.

McCulloch took three for 10, Graham two for 21, and Harry Murphy two for 19.

Union elected to bat against Oamaru at Centennial Park, posting 186 for nine in 50 overs. Thomas Anderson (45) and Blake James (43) were the top scorers.

Quinn Wardle took five for 33, his first five-wicket haul of the season, while Stephan Grobler chipped in with two for 41.

Oamaru’s chase faltered, losing wickets regularly before they were bowled out for 99 in 32.1 overs.

Hunter Wardle (31) and Reece Curle (32 not out) provided resistance. Union’s bowling attack was led by James (three for 30), Liam Mavor (three for 22), and Brad Fleming (two for 19).

Albion secured a seven-wicket win over Waitaki Boys’ High School, thanks to an unbeaten 134-run fourth-wicket partnership. Amal Asok (78 not out) and Lyle Aichroth (51 not out) guided Albion to 189 for three in 38 overs.

Waitaki Boys’ had been bowled out for 188 in 46 overs with Angus Isbister (51), Archie Haywood (22) and Luke Harraway (20 not out) making decent contributions.

Albion’s bowlers shared the wickets with Jikku Joseph (three for 41), Tom Squire (two for 20), Asok (two for 33) and Aneesh Bose (two for 36) all profiting.

With four rounds remaining before the semis, Union lead the table with 28 points, followed by Albion on 26. Oamaru are third with 18, while St Kevin’s, Glenavy and Valley are all on 14. Waitaki Boys’ are at the bottom with two points.

— Scott Cameron